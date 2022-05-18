Country music fans danced the night away at Cliona Hagan gig in Kildavin

By Suzanne Pender

THE sound of country music and dancing feet gripped Spellman Park, Kildavin recently as country music star Cliona Hagan gave her legions of Co Carlow fans a night to remember.

The concert featuring Cliona and supported by Martin Power was organised by Kildavin/Clonegal GAA, who pulled out all the stops to ensure a terrific night of entertainment.

The incredibly well-organised event included a dance floor, a full bar licence and catering – all on site – with club members and the wider community all keen to lend a hand.

“It went great, we’d about 600 people here and we’re delighted with that,” said Wayne Austin of Kildavin/Clonegal GAA.

“We had countless club volunteers during the preceding weeks, on the night and post event and we’d like to thank each and every one of them for their great effort. Thanks also to our great friends in the Kildavin/Clonegal ladies’ football and camogie clubs, whose help we just could not have done without,” he added.

Cliona fans from Waterford, Wexford and even as far north as Monaghan were in Kildavin to hear the lady herself.

“She has people who follow her to wherever she’s playing. I was talking to people from all over the country on the night,” says Wayne.

With the concert such a success, organisers are already looking towards a similar event next year.

“It’s an ideal venue, lots of parking and lots of space to have everything under one roof, so yes, it’s definitely something we’ll be thinking about again for next year,” said Wayne.

“There was a mountain of work done in preparation for the night, from the bookings to cleaning, gathering seating and tables, electrical installation, sourcing of refreshments, legal authorisation, acquiring the stage and dance floor … everything conceivable, down to the flags and the bunting.

“We want to thank Cliona and her band and Martin Power for providing such excellent entertainment on the night; they had the dance floor full all night and nobody was left disappointed,” said Wayne.

“We’d like to thank our patrons and the many club supporters who bought tickets, though they couldn’t be there on the night. Thanks also to the GAA, especially Brian O’Neill, the safety and facilities officer of Carlow County Board, who was a tremendous help to us on the night and in the lead-up to the event. His guidance was key to the management of the event,” said Wayne.

Wayne also thanked Croke Park, particularly Sinead Leavy, who was very helpful in sorting out the insurance implications, Conway’s of Kildavin for the transfer of their drinks’ licence, and also Crean & O’Flaherty Solicitors, Bunclody.

He also thanked Liam Foley and Carpenters of Carlow for providing the drinks for the night, along with Ballon Meats and John Fagan for the refrigerated truck, which kept the beverages nice and cool.

Carlow County Council’s fire department and An Garda Síochána were also a support.

“Without the stage and dance floor, we’d have had no dance and we offer most sincere thanks to the Black and Whites Club in Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny for loaning the same to us, and our own Nigel Treacy of Solar Signs in Bagenalstown for organising this and providing the lighting for the night,” said Wayne.

“We will now get busy organising a bigger and better event next year and we look forward to seeing you all again,” he added.