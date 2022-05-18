Rathvilly native launches online fashion store

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Sandra Nolan (centre) at the launch of her new online clothing company Prettymess.ie in Visual with Rory Hennessy and Deirdre Flanagan

Sandra Nolan with cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirlach of Carlow County Council and this wife Sinead 

Susan and Kieran Brennan and cllr Andrea Dalton 

At the launch show of Sandra Nolan’s new online clothing company Pretty Mess in Visual Fiona O’Toole, Isabel Keogh, Anne O’Keeffe and cllr Fintan Phelan 

Christy, Geraldine and Krista Nolan, Jennifer Enright and Greg Kelly 

Modelling some of the fashion at the launch

Models wearing some of the fashion during the launch of  Sandra Nolan’s new online clothing company Pretty Mess 

Stella Kelly, Katie Allen, Sharon Sibbald and Teresa Kelleher

Sandra Nolan (centre) with models wearing some of the fashion items available from prettymess.ie

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW online fashion store aimed at empowering women to feel beautiful inside and out was launched in Visual Carlow last week.

Prettymess.ie is the brainchild of Rathvilly native Sandra Nolan who, following successful wholesaling clothing businesses in the USA, Canada, Turkey and Dubai, has now returned home with renewed inspiration to start her own business.

“I came back to Ireland and I started to think what I’d do and a little seed was planted … that became my own online store prettymess.ie,” she explains.

“For me, it’s not just about selling clothes; it’s also about empowering young girls and women about feeling beautiful again. It’s about giving them the confidence and building positivity. I’m really passionate about that,” says Sandra.

The launch party last week in Visual welcomed along Sandra’s family and friends, including cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan.

“Prettymess.ie is for normal women, for all shapes and sizes. Fashion is our thing and we provide a wide range from the must-haves, the everyday go-to and the always-classic styles, right up to the latest trends for each upcoming season,” explains Sandra.

“It was important for me at the launch party that we didn’t have models modelling the clothes: it was normal women, all looking beautiful,” she adds.

Despite enjoying huge success in wholesale clothing and working alongside some of the world’s leading brands, Sandra isn’t about to rest on her laurels and has put her heart and soul into her new venture.

“I’m really excited about prettymess.ie – it’s been a lot of work starting an online women’s fashion store, but worth it,” she enthuses.

Check out www.prettymess.ie to see what it has to offer.

 

 

 

 

 

