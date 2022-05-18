Oak Hill residents Niamh Hutton O’Neill and Siobhan Kavanagh

By Suzanne Pender

“DO they have to wait until we die before they’ll replace our windows and doors?”

That’s the heart-breaking question posed by residents of Oak Hill, Palatine Road, Carlow, many of whom have been left years with defective doors that won’t lock and draughty windows left dripping with condensation and mould.

Residents are furious that despite their ongoing battle with Carlow County Council to replace their substandard windows and doors, at least seven homes within their local authority estate have been completely renovated and retrofitted – but only when they become vacant.

On at least two occasions, Oak Hill residents have had to watch in utter disbelief when the death of a much-loved neighbour meant the deceased’s former home is finally renovated – yet for the living of Oak Hill, the wait continues.

“It’s absolutely heartless,” said one resident.

“We had a much-loved neighbour, who we thought the absolute world of, who’d been asking the council for years to have new windows and doors and for a gas fire to be fitted, but absolutely nothing happened.

“Sadly, she died recently and then within weeks the council were in and did absolutely everything to the house that she couldn’t get done when she was alive … can you imagine how that makes her family feel?”

Residents told The Nationalist that in recent years at least seven vacant properties within Oak Hill have had their windows and doors replaced, in some cases a complete renovation of the property has taken place, including heating systems and insulation.

Meanwhile, residents living in the estate, some in excess of 20 years, feel their pleas for the same work to be done to their homes have “fallen on deaf ears”.

“It seems like they are waiting on us to die before the house gets new windows and doors … I just don’t think that’s fair,” said one elderly resident. “The draught that comes in through the windows is just terrible.”

Several Oak Hill residents admitted they have to tie their doors with rope in order to close or lock them, leaving them living in fear for their own security.

Rising heating costs have exacerbated the problem caused by the defective windows.

“I just don’t turn on the heating, there’s no point, it just goes straight out the windows,” said resident Niamh O’Neill, a wheelchair user.

“It absolutely kills me here in the winter.”

Many complain of their windows and doors “rattling” in their frames, gaping holes are clearly evident, causing excessive condensation, mould and even black rot.

“It’s the responsibility of the landlord to have a house that meets the standards … do the same standards not apply to the council?” asked one resident.

A spokesperson for Carlow County Council confirmed that the local authority is currently carrying out an assessment of its entire housing stock of approximately 2,000 homes across the county, in terms of energy efficiency and retrofitting.

This survey is expected to be completed in July/August and will form the basis of a major investment strategy over the coming years, possibly the next decade.

“We will be ranking the properties in terms of energy rating and efficiency and doing the lowest-ranking properties first,” stated senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan.

In advance of the survey, it is unclear where Oak Hill ranks in terms of need.

“You are looking at a significant investment to bring all properties up to the current standards, which will have to be funded by central government; we would not have the resources at the moment,” said Mr O’Donovan.

Mr O’Donovan confirmed that it is “standard procedure” for all local authorities when reletting a house to undertake all the necessary upgrading work required on that property. He stated that a specifically-funded scheme is available to the council for such work.