Bagenalstown school scoops national newspaper of the year award

By Elizabeth Lee

A SCHOOL publication written by the students of Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown has scooped the newspaper of the year award in a national competition.

The Bagenalstown newspaper, cleverly called The Pres Release, won the best newspaper category in this year’s Press Pass competition, an initiative run by Newsbrand Ireland.

The idea of starting up a newspaper in the school was that of English teacher Emma Bolger, who has experience of setting up a paper in two previous schools where she taught.

She wanted to promote a greater sense of school community, to develop students’ writing skills and to share their stories ‒ altogether helping to build confidence among the young people. It is also hoped to encourage them to read newspapers and, hopefully, foster an interest in news.

‘Read all about it’ …

Emma set the wheels in motion in the Bagenalstown school and, along with fellow teacher Helena Cahill, they encouraged and helped the students. The first edition was published in December and the intention is that four editions be brought out annually.

Emma entered the newspaper into the competition so that they could get feedback from an expert judging panel of national broadcasters, editors and journalists. She and the students were blown away to be shortlisted in their category and were invited to a gala awards ceremony in the Aviva Stadium, hosted by journalist Matt Cooper.

The budding journos were treated to a delicious lunch before settling down to a panel discussion which included minister Catherine Martin, editor of the Sunday Independent Alan English, Nóirín Hegarty, editor of the Sunday Times, and Elaine Loughlin, deputy political editor of the Examiner.

Six of the students involved with the newspaper were accompanied to the awards by Helena and were blown away to hear that they had won the best newspaper category.

“I had no expectations of winning, to be truthful. It was our first edition. To win the school newspaper of the year title was beyond our wildest dreams. We’re all so delighted and I’m so happy for the students.”

The Pres Release is written exclusively by the students themselves and they get to decide what they want to write about. Students from first-year through to sixth-year are involved and it is their way of expressing themselves.

“This is about the students’ voice, it’s not about us teachers. It’s all their own work. I think the success of it within the school is that it’s theirs. The excitement when it comes out is great. You can see them reading it in the corridors, then it’s brought home or maybe dropped into their granny’s house. Winning the prize was a very, very special moment for them,” Emma smiled.