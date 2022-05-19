Captivating play for school children

By Suzanne Pender

BARNSTORM Theatre, Kilkenny is delighted to present the world premiere of its captivating new production Swansong for schools in the magical Phoenix Theatre installation in Paulstown Community Centre (R95 NY93) from 25 May to 10 June.

The play will be performed for two class groups at a time. The children will enter the immersive world of the play for what promises to be an enchanting experience!

Known for its dynamic and visual theatrical style, Barnstorm’s plays appeal to children and adults alike, with compelling characters and artful storytelling.

School performances take place from Wednesday 25 May to Friday 10 June at 10am and noon. A family performance takes place on Saturday 4 June at 7.30pm

The play is suitable for children aged nine years and up and runs for approximately 60 minutes.

Tickets are €10 (school group rate, and teachers free). For bookings, call 056 7751266 or email [email protected].