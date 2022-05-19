Carlow Choral Society will perform works by Vivaldi this Sunday

  • Home >
Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Choral Society presents an uplifting and joyous performance of Vivaldi’s most famous Choral works Vivaldi Gloria and Magnificat this Sunday, 22 May, at 7.30pm in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow.

Conducted by Blánaid Murphy and accompanied by the Irish Choral Sinfonia Orchestra and Yvonne Collier on organ. Soloists include Aisling Kenny, soprano, and Laura-Joy Copeland, mezzo soprano.

Tickets are €20 each, while there’s no charge for accompanied under-16s. Tickets are available online on www.eventbrite.ie, from Tullow parish office and choir members.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or Miriam Kelly, secretary of Carlow Choral Society, on 087 9422608.

 

