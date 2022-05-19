Death notices and funeral announcements

Maura Burke nee Duggan

Glendale Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow, May 17th 2022 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of John, Olive, Conor and Susan. Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving sons, daughters, sisters Theresa, Kathleen, Margot and Veronica, sons-in-law Rod and David, daughters-in-law Marguerite and Janet, grandchildren Ciara, Aoife, Rebecca, Emma, Oisín, Aoibhín, Sofie and Olywen, grandson-in-law Dee, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Maura Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2.30pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Paddy Nolan, Tankardstown

Tullow, Co. Carlow – 18th May 2022 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, son Tom, sisters Mary and Annie, sisters-in-law Bridie and Teresa, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Harry, Paddy, John and Grace, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Paddy rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, 19th May from 1 o’c until 8 o’c. House private thereafter please.

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Friday for 11 o’c Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to Tullow Day Care Centre and Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

Theresa MULROY (née O’Brien)

Kilmahuddrick Walk, Clondalkin, Dublin / Carlow Town, Carlow

In the tender care of the staff of Ryevale nursing Home, Leixlip. Formerly of Carlow Town. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Michael and her brother Billy.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Laura and Rachel, sisters Mary, Bridie, Elizabeth, Margaret and Ann, brothers Johnny, Vincent and Michael, her niece Niamh and all her nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

“May Theresa Rest In Peace”

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas (W91 CD0K) on Thursday from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Friday morning in St. Ronan’s Church, Deansrath, Clondalkin and afterwards to Newland’s Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Peter McVerry Trust at https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/

Margaret (Peggy) RUSSELL (née Keating)

Pottery Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly of Staplestown Road, Carlow) – May 18th 2022 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Margaret (Peggy); dearly beloved wife of the late Robert (Bobby), much loved mother of Robert, Marie, Brenda, Margaret, David, Joseph, Anna and the late baby twins Bernard and Robert. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother Kevin, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

House Private.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) on Thursday (May 19th) from 6pm until 8pm with a gathering of family and friends for 7.45pm Prayer Service (all welcome to attend). Removal on Friday (May 20th) to the Church of the Holy Family, Kill-o’-the-Grange arriving for 10.45am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. To view the mass live click on this link https://www.holyfamilyparish.ie/

For those who would have liked to attend Peggy’s funeral but are unable to can leave a personal message of sympathy on the notice section on the Patrick O’Donovan & Son webpage by clicking on this link www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie