Media graduate pilots her way to a career on the airwaves

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW radio presenter is encouraging students to take her path to the airwaves, thanks to an exciting graduate programme.

Shannon Redmond graduated from TV and media production in IT Carlow and was then chosen by Ireland’s independent commercial radio industry training body Learning Waves for its graduate programme.

The Learning Waves journalism graduate programme offers placements across national, regional and local radio stations, granting students the opportunity to stay within their locality and walk a beat they’re already familiar with.

Shannon was placed with KCLR FM while on the graduate programme and is now working full-time with the station since completing her internship.

“I loved every minute of it,” enthused Shannon.

“My experience was absolutely incredible and I think when opportunities like this come your way you just have to go for it.”

These practical roles present students with unique and rewarding challenges after their studies, bypassing the coffee-run internships in favour of hands-on learning experiences. Students learn to work on their own initiative and to become comfortable with industry-standard studio equipment.

The 2022 programme follows on from the success of the 2019 and 2021 graduate programme, where ten journalism graduates were placed in ten different radio stations for a period of five months.

Such was the success of that programme that funding has been awarded for the 2022 iteration.

Applications for the 2022 intake are open now at https://www.learningwaves.ie/journalism-graduate-programme.