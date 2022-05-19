Owners of Howth Castle offer six acre site for social and affordable housing

The owners of Howth Castle have offered to gift a 6.5 acre site for providing social and affordable housing for local people.

The offer would involve rezoning the land from high amenity to residential.

The site, which forms part of a golf course, has been offered for free with the proposed 150 homes being made exclusively available to buyers with ties to the north Dublin suburb.

It is planned for the homes to be made available to people who are currently priced out of the local market.

The move comes as part of a bid for the contentious rezoning of the 530 acre estate that was bought by Tetrarch Capital, a real estate investor, in 2019.

Earlier this year, a €10 million redevelopment plan for Howth Castle was announced. The plans aimed to make the historic site a major leisure, food, and retail destination.