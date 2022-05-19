Summer camps for kids in technological university

Thursday, May 19, 2022

 

Finally, after a two year break due to the Covid pandemic, the very popular multi activity camps will return this July to SETU.

The Barrow Centre will be a hive of activity and laughter for two weeks from 11 to 22 July.

The camps will cater for boys and girls aged from seven to13 years (primary school only) each day 10am to 2.30pm.

All the information on the camps on the links below to book your child or children in for the SETU Summer Activity Camps.

Places fill up fast, so don’t leave until the last minute as places are limited to 52 kids each week

 

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/333732842917

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/335368695797

