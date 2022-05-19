What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday’s front pages feature the removal of the party whip from two Green Party TDs, and the arrest of 10 men over alleged match fixing in the League of Ireland.

The front page of The Irish Times runs with Green Party TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, who have both lost the party whip for voting against the Government on Wednesday night.

Both the Irish Examiner and the Irish Daily Mirror lead with the arrest of 1o men over alleged match fixing in the League of Ireland.

Taxpayers face a hidden cost of €200 million as thousands of people continue to work from home, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that the former Quinn group have launched High Court proceedings against the group’s founder, Sean Quinn, over alleged trespassing.

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Star features a barrister accused of murder who has had his bail terms suspended, so he can have a staycation.

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with Deirdre Connolly, who described losing 12 years of her life after being falsely accused by the Post Office of a missing £16,000 (€18,898) due to a faulty IT system.

In Britain, the papers are led by the government considering new measures to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

The Daily Mail says ministers are examining a “triple tax cut” to ease the cost of living, while the Financial Times carries comments from chancellor Rishi Sunak warning “the next few months will be tough”.

The Daily Mirror, Metro and the Daily Express report on how inflation and soaring costs are affecting everyday Britons, with warnings that children, the poor and pensioners are being hit the hardest.

The Guardian says the new HM chief inspector of constabulary has urged police to use “discretion” when deciding whether to prosecute desperate shoplifters amid rising poverty levels.

Elsewhere, the i leads with MPs blocking an inquiry into alleged rapists working in parliament, as they argue it risks breaching confidentiality.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Russian president Vladimir Putin being accused of deliberately impacting global food supplies.

Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie will leave the UK in the wake of the “Wagatha Christie” trial, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says a former Bank of England economist believes the word maths is “too scary”.

