Calls for additional gardaí due to on-street drinking in Killarney

Friday, May 20, 2022

James Cox

There are calls for extra gardaí to be deployed to one of Ireland’s biggest tourist towns to combat on-street drinking.

It is claimed alcohol consumption on the streets of Killarney is ruining the town’s reputation.

Local Independent councillor Donal Grady said he is receiving more complaints about on-street drinking than any other issue.

The former mayor of Killarney said he is worried it will put tourists off visiting.

Mr Grady told Newstalk: “Drinking is the problem in Killarney and that is why my motion is looking for extra gardaí to try to keep control in Killarney, and keep it a place people want to enjoy.

“If people see a ruckus on the street, which is happening, they won’t want to come back again.”

