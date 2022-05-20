Capel Street officially becomes longest traffic-free street in Dublin

Kenneth Fox

Capel Street has officially become Dublin’s longest traffic-free street.

It will be opened up for use as a traffic-free street, apart from deliveries between 6am and 11am.

Works were carried out overnight and leaflets have been distributed throughout the area advising residents and businesses of the new arrangements.

There will be traffic management on site for the first two weeks as people get used to the changes.

It follows a public consultation during which 1,766 submissions were received.

91 per cent of the submissions were in favour of the proposal. The Central Area Committee voted unanimously to endorse the proposal.

The news means the permanent closure at Parnell Street after Jervis Lane to remove through traffic on Capel Street.

Side streets

Delivery access will be facilitated between 6am and 11am. Car parking spaces will be removed and converted to loading bays to ensure there is sufficient space. There will be all day loading provided at a number of side streets.

Mary’s Abbey traffic flow direction will be reversed and residents exiting from Abbey Street will exit via Mary’s Abbey.

Mary Street between Capel Street and Jervis Lane will be reversed. Strand Street Little and Strand Street Great will remain open to traffic all day.

New improvements including seating and greening will also be provided in the future.

Emergency vehicle access is maintained at all times as the emergency services will be able to access all locations on Capel Street.

Speaking about the news to Newstalk, Deputy Lord Mayor Joe Costello said it is the way forward.

“I think it is great, and I am delighted with the process we undertook. We ensured that everybody was consulted about it.

“It went through the local authority, it went through the local area community and the City Council in full.”

Mr Costello said it well help improve the city enormously in the years to come.