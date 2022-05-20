Carlow chosen as first location in national roll- out of EV fast chargers

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW has become the first location in a nationwide roll-out of EV fast chargers.

A partnership between Eir and EasyGo saw the first installation of electric vehicle chargers across Carlow town and county, a total of ten charging points at six locations – three in Carlow town, one in Tullow, one in Bagenalstown and one in Borris.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman told the May meeting of Carlow County Council that the electric vehicle chargers had been launched the previous week with representatives from Eir and EasyGo.

“They will replace the debunked phone kiosk with much-wanted electric charging points,” he said. Mr O’Gorman described the electric charging points as a welcome addition to the county, which also tied in with the local authority’s climate action programme.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan remarked that Carlow was “leading the way and making it happen” on the issue.

He said that having spoken to representatives from Eir and EasyGo at the launch, they remarked that Carlow County Council had been “most enthusiastic” about their installation, resulting in Carlow being the first location in the country for fast charging points of that scale.

A number of councillors raised concerns about parking at these charging points and the confusion that currently exists, with cllr Fergal Browne pointing to Green Lane, Carlow and cllr Willie Quinn to problems in Borris. They both called for appropriate signage at these new charging points.

Cllr William Paton raised the issue in Tullow, where people were parking and taking up two spaces. He also stated that an e-charging point at the back of Murphy Memorial Hall, Tullow was not identified on the national electric charging app. “If it is working, then let’s get it on that app,” urged cllr Paton

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue agreed that in Tullow people were parking parallel and blocking a disabled parking space. “We need to look at reconfiguring that,” he stated.

Cllr Michael Doran asked about the roll-out to other areas in the county, a point echoed by cllr John Pender, who asked about an extension north of the county to Rathvilly and Hacketstown.

“If we are serious about electric vehicles, then drivers in Fenagh and Myshall should have the same rights as everyone else,” said cllr John McDonald.

Mr O’Gorman stated that the council would look at signage in Borris and his understanding was that the council was already looking at the issue in Tullow.

He confirmed there are no plans for a further roll-out at present but, based on targets, there will be a lot of development in the area of electric charging points in the future.