Death notices and funeral announcements

Friday, May 20, 2022

 

Paddy Nolan, Tankardstown

Tullow, Co. Carlow – 18th May 2022 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, son Tom, sisters Mary and Annie, sisters-in-law Bridie and Teresa, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Harry, Paddy, John and Grace, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Paddy rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, 19th May from 1 o’c until 8 o’c. House private thereafter please.

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Friday for 11 o’c Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to Tullow Day Care Centre and Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

