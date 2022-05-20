Dublin man who glassed bar manager given 240 hours of community service

Jessica Magee

A Dublin man who glassed a bar manager, knocking out three of his teeth, has been given 240 hours of community service in lieu of a jail sentence.

Jamie Lynch (30) pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to David Crowe at the Living Room Bar in Dublin’s city centre on August 6th, 2018.

Passing sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday, Judge Melanie Greally said it had been a very serious assault which had resulted in “painful and costly” stitching, surgical intervention and dental treatment for Mr Crowe.

She said Lynch had been extremely drunk when he hurled a glass at the bar manager in an outbreak of anger, causing very serious injuries to Mr Crowe’s mouth and teeth.

The court heard the attack had had lasting psychological impact on Mr Crowe, causing him to leave a job which he had previously enjoyed.

Judge Greally cited a probation report which concluded that the assault had been “out of character” for Lynch.

Lynch, of Redwood Heights in Tallaght, has no previous convictions and has not come to garda attention since this offence.

Restorative justice

The judge thanked Mr Crowe for coming to court and asked him if he had found it beneficial to engage in the restorative justice programme, which enables victims to meet offenders to discuss how they have been affected by a crime.

Judge Greally said not too many people come to court after engaging in restorative justice so there isn’t much feedback for judges on whether it is a restorative process for victims.

Mr Crowe replied that it had been beneficial.

Judge Greally said Lynch had engaged well in the Restorative Justice programme and now appreciated fully the very serious consequences of his actions,

The court heard that Lynch brought €5,000 to court as a gesture of his remorse, which was accepted by the injured party.

At an earlier hearing, Garda Eoin McGowan told Aoife McNickle BL, prosecuting, that the incident happened after Lynch and another man came into the bar from the beer garden in the early evening, very drunk and shouting loudly.

The court heard that security staff asked the two men to leave and offered them plastic cups so that they could keep their drinks.

The men refused and more security staff from a nearby pub were asked to come in to help.

Missing tooth

The security crew managed to get the men out of the bar but after five minutes, Lynch burst back in.

Mr Crowe later told gardaí that he heard a big noise, his legs went like jelly, and he hit the floor and felt like he was missing a tooth.

He was helped by other staff members and given first aid before being taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was given stitches both outside and inside his mouth.

The court heard he lost three teeth and needed surgery and month-long dental treatment. He still has to be careful what he eats, and his injuries have affected his sporting lifestyle.

Mr Crowe’s victim impact report was read by Judge Greally.

Sarah Jane O’Callaghan BL, defending, said it had been an utterly unprovoked assault, but that Lynch said it had not been his intention for the glass to connect with Mr Crowe.

The court heard Lynch had cooperated fully with the garda investigation, engaged well with restorative justice and benefits from a good family support network.

Lynch was ordered to complete 240 hours of community service, in lieu of two years in prison.