Road in Graiguecullen to be named after Fr John Fingleton

By Carmel Hayes

A ROAD in Graiguecullen will be named after a much-loved community hero, following formal approval at a council meeting in Co Laois. A section of the N80 Northern Relief Road will be named after beloved parish priest, the late Fr John Fingleton.

Fr Fingleton, who died in 2015, spent much of his ministry in the Carlow town area. He was parish priest of Graiguecullen-Killeshin and devoted himself to improvements in the local community, particularly the provision of a swimming pool and the construction of the Northern Relief Road.

After a two-year campaign, the way was finally cleared this week for the road to be named in honour of the man, who made an exceptional contribution to his community.

The move was approved at a meeting of Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District, in line with an updated council policy on the naming of infrastructure that saw the establishment of a new Naming and Memorials Committee.

Name plate designs and dates for naming ceremonies will be decided at upcoming council meetings.