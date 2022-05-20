Series of cars burgled in Carlow town

Friday, May 20, 2022

By Elizabeth Lee

 

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a series of break-ins to cars in Highfield, Dublin Road, Carlow between 8pm on Monday 16 May and 9am on Tuesday 17 May.

Three cars were broken into while parked on a driveway. The cars were rummaged through but nothing was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious persons or suspicious vehicles in the area or who may have CCTV footage to contact Carlow Garda Station.

A fourth car was entered on the same night in Cedar Walks, Castleoaks, Carlow. The car was also parked on the driveway outside a house. The contents of the car were gone through but nothing was taken. Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them in Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

