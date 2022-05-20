Tinryland’s Summer Picnic promises family fun and live music

By Elizabeth Lee

SUMMER Picnic is the newest festival organised by Carlow locals and will take place over three Saturdays in June and July at the Tinryland Sports Complex. Visitors are promised fun activities for the whole family from noon until 6pm and can stay until 11pm for live music by national and international artists.

The Summer Picnic is an event of two halves, starting with a family fun day. Families are invited to bring their picnic blankets, enjoy the sunshine and let their children try a huge array of fun games such as skittles, three-legged race, pin the tail on the donkey and much more. Visitors will also find an extensive food and craft market.

The second half of the day kicks off in the evening. Starting at 6pm, live music will be the main focus, featuring tribute bands Qween and Abba as well as specially flown-in South African acts supported by Ukrainian singers and local artists.

Summer Picnic is the first of its kind for Co Carlow and is organised by Saffa Events. Creator of the event, Surine Hillebrand, is excited to welcome visitors of all ages to the first-ever Summer Picnic.

“Often festivals only focus on one target audience. Summer Picnic invites everyone, no matter their age, gender or ethnicity. It is going to be an unforgettable event to kick-start the summer.”

Following her Christmas market last December, Surine wants to offer people from everywhere a fun event that won’t exclude anyone.

The festival is being supported by many local organisations, including Carlow Mental Health. In an effort of inclusivity, Summer Picnic is encouraging all nationalities to come together and have fun, while asking those who can, to donate anything from clothes to soap for Ukrainian families during the event.

The first Summer Picnic takes place on Saturday 4 June in Tinryland Sports Complex. More information can be found on summerpicnicireland.com. Tickets starts from €5 and entry is free for under-12s.