Young Carlow woman to compete in Miss Earth

By Elizabeth Lee

A 21-YEAR-OLD bank worker from Carlow town is about to take part in a beauty pageant with a difference! Maria McDonagh is one of just 23 finalists in the Miss Earth competition that’s taking place in the Mount Falcon Estate, Ballina, Co Mayo this weekend, 27 and 28 May.

Miss Earth is a major international beauty pageant that advocates for environmental awareness, conservation and social responsibility, so there’s an element that makes it much more than about good looks!

“It’s not just about how you look, so I was quite curious about it. It’s really friendly, and for me it was an opportunity to meet new people. I’m not particularly materialistic, so I liked the idea of it,” explained Maria.

Maria has the full support of her parents Helena McDonagh and Portuguese dad Robin Obadia and is also sponsored by Thrive Café in Tullow.

“As Miss Earth Ireland is an environmentally-themed pageant, and because of my interest in food, I wanted a food-related sponsor with a social conscience, so I reached out to Thrive. Thrive use local and organic foods where possible and compost their food waste,” explained Maria. “Food-waste reduction is so important. The figures both nationally and globally are staggering – in Ireland alone, one million tonnes of food is thrown out by consumers and businesses each year, while one in eight people in Ireland experience food poverty.”

Every years, Miss Earth Ireland has a designated charity for which contestants raise awareness, as well as some fundraising. This year’s charity partner is Voice, which is an Irish environmental charity that empowers individuals and local communities to take positive action to conserve our natural resources. Voice advocates for the government and the corporate sector to adopt environmentally-responsible behaviours, and for the development of strong national policies on waste and water issues.

Maria, who usually works as a complaints handler with Permanent TSB, spent a day working in Thrive making coffee and serving delicious lunches, after which she donated her wages to Voice. Food is a passion of hers and she recently set up an Instagram page of her own, @foodnyourfeed.

The bubbly 21-year-old also loves going to the gym, live music, travelling and meeting new people. Right now, she’s looking forward to going to Ballina and enjoying the whole experience of the weekend stay with like-minded young women in beautiful surroundings.

“It’s going to be such a great experience. I’m really looking forward to meeting all the other girls. It’ll be a laugh anyway, regardless of the outcome for me,” smiled Maria.