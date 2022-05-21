Betty Hurley was the matriarch of four generations of her family



The late Betty Hurley

By Charlie Keegan

THE family, extended family, neighbours and friends of the late Betty Hurley, Chapel Street, Graiguecullen will gather this morning, Tuesday 17 May, at St Clare’s Church for the Month’s Mind Mass for a greatly-loved woman who was at the head of four generations of her family.

Betty passed away peacefully but unexpectedly in her sleep at home on Saturday 16 April.

The former Betty Collins from Bestfield would have celebrated her 81st birthday on 26 June.

Following her school days with the Presentation Sisters in Carlow, she went to work in Carlow sugar factory, which was close to the Collins home.

Betty married Seán Hurley from Graiguecullen in the Cathedral of the Assumption in August 1960 and the couple held their wedding reception in the shed of the Collins home in Bestfield. They reared a family of four children – a son and four daughters, who all survive their mother.

Betty was bereaved on 15 January 2009 by the death of her husband Seán, who was 73 years of age. They had both emigrated to England in 1959, but returned home when Seán’s father James Hurley was killed after falling from a building site.

Betty was an accomplished knitter, knitting cardigans for her children as they grew up and also applying her knitting skills to provide Aran jumpers for any family Communion or Confirmation.

She was an avid bingo player and would regularly attend the bingo sessions in Graiguecullen Hall and occasionally at the Youth Centre off Green Lane, Carlow.

During their married life, Betty and Seán took part in several Graiguecullen-Killeshin pilgrimages to Lourdes.

They were both dedicated followers of film star John Wayne and had watched all of The Duke’s cowboy films. In terms of singers, she was a great devotee of the man from Kilcasslagh, Daniel O’Donnell.

The fact that Betty passed away without warning has left a huge void within the Hurley and Collins families.

Betty reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Tuesday evening, when prayers were led by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin. Her remains were removed to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Wednesday morning, where Fr John celebrated Betty’s funeral Mass, following which she was laid to rest with husband Seán in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Betty is mourned by her heartbroken children Jimmy (Graiguecullen), Geraldine Hurley (Graiguecullen), Mary Hurley (Graiguecullen), Susan Hurley (Rathvilly, Carlow) and Noeleen Hurley (Shaw Park, Carlow), by her brothers John Collins (Bestfield) and Pat Collins (New Oak Estate, Carlow), sisters Kathleen McDonald (Bestfield) and Kathleen Johnson (Tahiti), her cherished grandchildren Angela, Amy, Philip, Pauric, Stephanie and James and equally-loved great-grandchildren Kyle, Danielle, Thomas, Jeff and Zoe.

She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her circle of friends.

May Betty rest in peace.