‘Cautious approach’ on return of volunteers to local museum

By Suzanne Pender

THE local council is taking a “cautious approach” to the return of volunteers to Carlow County Museum.

At the May meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr Michael Doran asked about the return of volunteers and the extending of opening hours at our county museum. During the pandemic the council suspended the use of volunteers, which resulted in a reduction in the museum’s opening hours.

“It’s a shame we don’t have Sunday opening. When will it be sorted out if people are willing to help us and volunteers, then what’s the hold up?” cllr Doran asked.

Cllr John Murphy also asked about extending the opening hours, particularly as we face into the tourism season.

Museum curator Dermot Mulligan confirmed that volunteers had not yet returned to the museum on the advice of corporate services.

“It’s a cautious approach,” he said, adding that with reduced staff numbers it was not possible to open the museum at weekends; however, for the months of July and August there will be opening hours at weekends.

Following the concerns raised by councillors, director of services Michael Rainey stated that he would “look into it”.