Weekend celebrations in Co Carlow as Lotto player scoops €94,772

By Suzanne Pender

Lotto players in Ballon are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after a Carlow player won an incredible €94,772 in last night’s draw.

The Carlow player matched five numbers and the bonus in the Saturday night draw after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at McAssey’s Foodmarket in Ballon on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s (21 May) draw were: 20, 26, 29, 41, 42, 45 and the bonus was 01.

Shop owner Michael McAssey was thrilled to get the call from the National Lottery about the Saturday night win.

“There is certainly going to be a lot of excitement around the village today! I was delighted to hear that one of our customers was the biggest winner of the night last night – what a title to hold.

“As soon as news spreads, I’m sure the whole town will be eager to check their tickets to see if they have the golden one worth over €94,000. The entire team is over the moon for the winner – we just hope they check their ticket soon!”

The Match 5+Bonus winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe. The Carlow winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.