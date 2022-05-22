Wheelchair association to host recruitment day

By Kieran Murphy

THE Carlow branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association is hosting a recruitment day for its Community Employment (CE) Scheme on Tuesday 24 May at its Kilkenny Road premises.

The event is targeting people who have been in receipt of social welfare payments for more than a year and who are interested in working in a healthcare environment.

Eithne Reilly, a CE supervisor with the association in Carlow, says this is an ideal opportunity to look at the premises and see if this is where they would like to work.

“The community employment supervisor will give a short presentation of the work of the Irish Wheelchair Association. Then there will be some more in-depth knowledge of what community employment is,” explained Eithne.

“We bring you on a short tour. You will see a woodwork shed, the gardens people work on, lovely grounds, a building with a conference room and a recreational room with kitchens.

“Community employment is a short-term measure, but when you leave, you will have a qualification, which will make you more employable,” noted Eithne.

Tickets can be obtained on Eventbrite or contact Eithne on 059 9136667.