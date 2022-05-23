Carlow project wins at all-Ireland community awards

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S Take a Part project won a prestigious Pride of Place community award on Monday evening, 16 May, at a gala ceremony in Killarney, Co Kerry.

The association claimed top spot in the best Creative Place Initiative category. Carlow Mental Health Association was also nominated in the Community Health and Wellbeing category, but was to miss out on the night.

The awards, hosted by RTÉ’s Marty Whelan, took place in Kerry’s INEC centre with 400 community volunteers in attendance.

Praising the work of Take a Part, judges said the project “facilitates the coming together of community and allows artists to develop. It provides an alternative narrative for a disadvantaged community, which involves community cohesion, fun, allows people to meet new friends and develops community leaders. It involves people in artistic endeavour, who might not otherwise have the opportunity, and encourages new skills development”.

Sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 19 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.