High-tech farming gear stolen in Leighlinbridge

Monday, May 23, 2022



GPS equipment that was stolen from a farm in Leighlinbridge

 

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information after irreplaceable farming equipment from a self-propelled sprayer was stolen in the Leighlinbridge area. The theft occurred overnight on Thursday 19 May into Friday 20 May from a farm in Moanduff, Leighlinbridge.

The stolen items include three receiver domes that are part of a GPS system and a monitor/computer belonging to John Deere Fire Star 6000 GPS field mapping systems. These are very specialist items of tractor equipment that are only used in agricultural applications. They cannot be replaced anytime soon due to a worldwide supply shortage. One dome and a monitor were taken off a self-propelled John Deere sprayer. The equipment is unique to this machine and no other replacement will work on it, so the machine is now unusable. The other domes were taken from two other tractors.

The famer is concerned that crops will be lost, which is the most serious aspect to this. If anyone saw any suspicious activity over this time, please contact gardaí in Bagenalstown.

 

