MEP takes whistle-stop tour of Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

MEP Billy Kelleher enjoyed an action-packed visit to Co Carlow recently encompassing the county’s educational, agricultural, community and economic interests.

Mr Kelleher was joined on the tour by deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and a number of local councillors, beginning his busy visit with a tour of Teagasc, Oak Park, followed by a meeting with secondary school students at Carlow College and then an informative tour of the historic college.

Mr Kelleher then held a meeting with Carlow chamber in the offices of Unum at Shamrock Plaza, followed by discussions with Unum staff.

In was then off to Tullow, where the MEP met two successful local business, SJG Precision Engineering and Distag QCS. It was then back into Carlow town for a tour of the new South East Technological University campus, where he met staff and students and was interested to learn of the exciting plans for the future.

Mr Kelleher then headed south, where he met members of Bagenalstown area chamber and enjoyed a tour of the town. He ended his Co Carlow visit to beautiful St Mullins.

“I had the privilege of spending the day with Billy Kelleher MEP and we were welcomed so warmly by so many businesses and community groups here in Carlow,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I know Billy was very impressed with what our beautiful county has to offer and I felt so proud to show it off to him.”