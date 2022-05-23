St Leo’s scoop national award with creative Big Ideas for the future

By Elizabeth Lee

A GROUP of transition year students from St Leo’s College, Carlow have scooped the national award in the country’s best Big Idea schools programme with their concept for technology that would give loyalty points and rewards for recycling.

Around 2,000 students from schools across Ireland were given the task of coming up with Big Ideas to tackle five of Ireland’s biggest issues – climate change, mental health, the housing crisis, healthcare and equality.

Trash Scan by St Leo’s College was announced on Friday as the overall winner of The Big Idea, thanks to the students’ clever idea of rewarding recycling through the use of QR codes and offering recycling instructions on products.

The winning team members Jessica Korposh, Eva Cooney, Isabella O’Byrne and Lily Redmond wanted to address the issue of fast-fashion and support a circular economy, linking local recycling services through an app that rewards users when they reduce, reuse, recycle.

“It was a fantastic idea. The girls picked up an idea and did so much research work on it. They emailed their mentors in the Big Idea and got so much support from them every week. This year was really busy for the class, so a lot of their work on the Big Idea project was done by themselves, I was just their mentor. I’m so incredibly proud of them,” teacher Deirdre Wilson told The Nationalist.

But St Leo’s College wasn’t the only win for Co Carlow in a competition that saw hundreds of entries. A team from Borris Vocational School was named as best in the climate change category.

Patrick Phelan, Joe Long and Katelyn Farrell scooped the climate change category with their great idea of designing portable wind turbines. They worked with their teacher Jacqueline Sheil and the category was sponsored by MSD.

The Big Idea programme was founded by award-winning designer Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, who lives in Leighlinbridge and who worked as a lecturer at IT Carlow.

“The standard of projects this year across all categories has been game changing,” says Kim. “It has been fantastic to see students get so engaged and use the creative process on challenging topics, assisted by their amazing mentors and teachers. Big congratulations to team Trash Scan. The project was so innovative and forward thinking and was a resounding favourite with the judges.”

The Big Idea programme has support from University College Cork, Ulster University, South East Technological University Carlow, Griffith College, Technological University of the Shannon, Technological University Dublin, National College of Art and Design and Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art Design and Technology.

With a whopping 400 judges and mentors this year, the Big Idea team is already signing up mentors for the 2023 programme – requiring up to 800 of them next year to support the 4,000 students who are ready to participate.