Carlow celebrates Africa Day tomorrow

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Carlow will celebrate Africa Day tomorrow with a showcase of cultural entertainment.

Africa Day will take place in Fairgreen Shopping Centre between 3-6pm on Wednesday with music, drumming, art, entertainment, food, speakers and other activities.

Africa Day internationally marks the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963.

This is the first Africa Day in Carlow since the Covid pandemic and funding was secured by Carlow County Development Partnership and Carlow County Council from Irish Aid for the event.

 

