Carlow schools encouraged to apply for Creative Schools programme

Carlow schools are participating in this year’s Creative Schools programme as the deadline for applications approaches.

Schools have until 2 June to get their applications for funding, training and specialist creative support.

Local schools that have participated in the programme include St Lazerian’s Special School in Carlow and Ballon NS. In Ballon, the whole school engaged in a variety of artforms with a comic book artist Column Kavanagh working with a number of classes while ceramicist Christien Van Busel also helped to develop an outdoor art installation.

All Department of Education-recognised schools and Youthreach centres interested in joining the programme in September 2022 are invited to apply to the Arts Council. The final deadline for receipt of applications is 17.30pm on Thursday 2 June 2022.