Community hub is a major boost for Killeshin

By Suzanne Pender

THE thriving village of Killeshin took another exciting step forward recently with the signing of contracts for its new €500,000 community hub. The significant project is phase two in Killeshin Community Centre’s ongoing development and will provide a state-of-the-art 20-seat hub, ideal for those working remotely.

The new hub will not only act as a wonderful amenity for Killeshin but also enhance the existing businesses and services within the community centre. In fact, the services and businesses within Killeshin Community Centre now employ a remarkable 62 people, with a coffee shop, hairdressers, holistic centre, accountancy firm, crèche and childcare facilities all now accommodated.

“The community also have use of the facilities and we also have an Astro-turf pitch, which was all phase one. Now we’re onto phase two, which is our 20-seater hub, which offers people the opportunity to work from here – it will be very high-end,” explained Laurence Phelan, chairman of Killeshin Community Centre CLG.

“We were successful in securing funding for the hub from Laois County Council under the town and village scheme and the project will go out to tender in the next few weeks. We would hope to complete the project by the end of this year.”

Mr Phelan praised the community spirit in Killeshin, with people keen to work together to advance their area.

“There is always an appetite here to do a bit. The community centre has created a village centre that’s now an integral part of the community,” he said.

Mr Phelan thanked the committee and everyone involved in all the hard work to bring the plans to fruition.