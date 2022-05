David Charles Rose

Newtown, Crettyard, Laois passed away suddenly, on the 22 May, 2022, in Rhodes, Greece.

Beloved partner of Christine, adored son of Maureen, proud father to Megan, Dominic, Dan, Jessica, and Samuel.

He will be very sadly missed by his dear family, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

May David Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly