Four charged in connection with €50,000 seized in money laundering operation

Four people have been charged in connection with a money laundering investigation relating to the seizure of a large sum of cash last month.

On Wednesday, April 6th, gardaí stopped a car on the M7 motorway in Portlaoise, Co Laois shortly after 2pm.

Approximately €50,000 in cash was discovered and the two occupants of the car, two women aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

Two further arrests were made in relation to the matter, two men aged in their 20s and 30s, and all four were subsequently charged.

Gardaí said the four were due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Tuesday morning.