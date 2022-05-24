Gardaí step up patrols after arson attack on tanning salon

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow have stepped up patrols and have targeted certain individuals with searches as they deal with the aftermath of one of the most shocking crimes the town has seen in decades.

A tanning salon on Tullow Street was completely gutted after a car was rammed into the shop window and then set on fire. The arson attack took place at 5am on Tuesday 17 May but, miraculously, all of the residents in upstairs apartments got out alive.

Video footage of the shocking incident was circulated online shortly afterwards, and several men posted references to the arson attack on social media.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan confirmed to ***The Nationalist*** yesterday (Monday) that part of the garda investigation is in relation to the social media postings. “Part of our investigations are in relation to some posts on social media. They form part of our investigations,” he said.

Last Friday morning, members of Carlow’s detective unit, assisted by colleagues in Kildare, searched two houses in Carlow town and three people were arrested. The three men are all from Carlow and were detained in garda stations in counties Carlow and Kildare. One of them has been released without charge, while the other two have been charged with offences not related to the fire.

Separately, Supt Brennan said that footage of a man entering a pub and hitting someone with a hatchet has no bearing on their investigations and is, in fact, an old incident that didn’t even occur in Carlow.

Hairdresser Lynda Maher’s premises is beside the tanning salon and was directly affected by the fire when electricity and phone lines were cut off on Tuesday. Lynda’s colleagues in the Harmony salon and the O’Hara Byrne barber shop stepped up and offered her seats for her customers, while Lynda herself took to social media to thank her customers and members of the public for their support.

Investigations into the fire are ongoing and gardaí are still appealing for any information that might assist them. Call Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 if you can help.