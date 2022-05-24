Mission Ukraine to buy second bus

By Elizabeth Lee

A BUSINESSMAN from Baltinglass has just bought a bus and a car and has successfully gotten them to Ukraine and is now on the second part of his campaign, Mission Ukraine, in his bid to help the war-torn country.

Pat Lee from Baltinglass, along with his wife Frances, sourced and bought a bus and a people carrier after meeting a group of refugees from Ukraine, who are now living in Baltinglass.

Pat and Rathvilly man Noel Doyle drove 2,100 kilometres from Baltinglass to Krakow in Poland, where they delivered the transport to two drivers, who brought them over the border and into Ukraine. They left Ireland on Saturday afternoon, 14 May, and arrived in Krakow on Tuesday afternoon, after taking a ferry from Rosslare to Le Havre and then making their way across France, Belgium, Germany and Poland.

The bus was laden with tinned food, medical supplies and clothes and, after being handed over by Pat and Noel in Krakow, was driven into war-torn Dubno. Both the coach and the car were put to work the following day, transporting people to and from the frontline and into safer areas. Mayor of Dubno Vasyl Antonyuk rang Pat to thank him for his help.

Pat sourced the bus from local bus hire company Ger Duffy, while the car was bought from mechanic Trevor Colbert. Both Ger and Trevor gave heavy discounts on the two vehicles as they wanted to support Mission Ukraine, while Willie Rooney from Carlow Concrete Tanks sponsored the cost of the ferry to France. The cost of the diesel – €1,600 – was sponsored by other individuals. Other people who were instrumental in Mission Ukraine were members of the Active Retired group, along with Mary Hayes and Kaska Jones, who is helping with the local refugees.

Now that Pat has successfully delivered the bus and the people carrier, he’s on to the next part of his mission – to buy a second bus and fill it with medical equipment that’s needed to treat injured soldiers.

“Right now, we need €12,000. That will buy a bus and pay for its transportation and medical supplies. Time is of the essence: the sooner we get there with the coach and supplies, the better. We hope to leave on 3 June,” said Pat.

To help raise funds, Pat has organised a tractor run and a junior tractor in Baltinglass on Sunday 29 May at 2.30pm. Registration is in Germaine’s hotel from 1pm and all are welcome to attend.

Pat has also set up an iDonate page called ‘Mission Ukraine’, where people can contribute directly to the cause.