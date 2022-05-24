Students urgently need a date for Leaving Cert results, TD says

James Cox

The class of 2022 need to know the date for this year’s Leaving Cert results as soon as possible, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe, who is Chair of the Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, said urgent clarity is needed so students, their families and the higher-level institutions can best prepare for the upcoming academic term.

Mr Kehoe said, “As the class of 2022 face into their Leaving Cert exams, they still do not know the date they will receive their results.”

He said “urgent clarity” is needed so that students and their families can prepare for the upcoming academic term.

“Students need a clear picture of the timeframe in which they will know their results, get their CAO offers and move forward with their plans. Students obviously cannot search for accommodation for their first year of higher education, training or an apprenticeship if they do not yet know where they will be based.”

He also said third level institutions need clarity over the date of results, so they can prepare for the registration of first year students.

“As chair of the Oireachtas committee on education, I really want to welcome the improvements which will ensure further education and apprenticeships are no longer hidden away and are now on the same par as higher education.

“Across the country over the next few months, Leaving Cert students will be considering their next steps and making big decisions. This can be a stressful period for many, and we do not need to add to that stress with uncertainty over the timeframe. Let’s give school leavers some much-needed clarity and announce the results date now.”