Teen cyclist left in serious condition following collision with truck in Galway

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Muireann Duffy

A male teenager is in serious condition following a crash in Co Galway on Monday evening.

The cyclist was involved in a collision with a truck at Russellstown, Miltown in Tuam shortly after 5pm.

Gardaí attended the scene and the teenager was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The road had been closed to allow for a technical examination to take place, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are now asking for witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Those with information are urged to contact Tuam Garda station on 093-708 40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

