Bagenalstown family centre bids farewell to Anne after 22 years

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were emotional scenes on Tuesday 17 May when a large gathering of people took place in the Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre to bid adieu to its manager Anne Shortall, who has been at the core of the busy centre for 22 years.

“Anne has built the centre from the ground up, starting from modest beginnings to a large complex in the Gleann na Bearú estate on the Royal Oak Road,” said Marie Glynn, a music therapist who works at the centre and who organised the surprise party.

“Anne has tirelessly supported her community and now leaves a legacy of a purpose-built children centre and a family resource centre that offers support to families in the region, constantly developing programmes and supports.”

Anne’s focus was on responding to the needs of the community and hearing what it needed, listening and providing. The resource centre offers a therapy hub (offering counselling, psychotherapy, addiction services, play therapy and music therapy), youth services, individual training and groups to suit both men and women alongside various other family supports.

Some of the attendees and speakers included Stephen Murphy from the McGrath Centre, Kilkenny; Annette Fox from the Carlow County Development Partnership; Mary Butler from Kilkenny/Carlow ETB; Niall Morrissey from St Catherine’s Community Centre; Joan Dunne, senior manager in Tusla; and Marie Kennedy, national manager, Foster Care to Adoption, Tusla. Mairead Maddox from CYPC, Marian Dowd from Barnardos, and Michael Connolly from the Déjà Vu charity shop also attended.

The board of directors for Bagenalstown FRC opened the event and among those who spoke about Anne were Niamh O’Donoghue, Fr Declan Foley and Pat Purcell.

Those who also paid tribute to Anne were staff members Jordan Salmon, Josie Tierney, Catherine Maher and Marie Glynn, while the wonderful catering was thanks to Jo Anne and Tatyana.

The staff presented Anne with various gifts from each department; these included handmade items from the childcare centre and the therapy hub. The board of directors also presented Anne with a gift of appreciation and recognition.

“Anne will be missed greatly and leaves a legacy behind her that will continue to support the community even after retirement,” said Marie.

* Full gallery of photos in this week’s paper