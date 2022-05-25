Carlow Photographic Soc launch new exhibition this Friday

Members of Carlow Photographic Society will launch their ‘Exposure 19’ virtual exhibition this Friday.

The exhibition this year is in aid of Saplings School for Children with Autism, Carlow.

Stunning photos will be exhibited starting on Friday and throughout the following week.

All monies raised will go directly to the Saplings School for Children with Autism, Carlow through the link on Facebook and every share of a post is a potential donation for them.

One lucky viewer will also receive a mounted and framed print of their choice from any of the days of our exhibition posts throughout the week. All you have to do is like and share a post on Facebook and Instagram.

The group are supported by Carlow Arts Office and Carlow County Council.