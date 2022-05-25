Hard work pays off for Tullow graduates

By Suzanne Pender

THE hard work certainly paid off for students at St Anne’s College of Further Education, Tullow Community School, who graduated with flying colours last week.

The students graduated with outstanding results in QQI level 5 in office administration, paving the way for a very exciting time for them, with some now going on to take up places at different universities, while others have obtained employment.

The graduation was held at Tullow Community School, with principal Paul Thornton and course co-ordinators Geraldine O’Toole and Marion O’Brien wishing the graduates well in their futures.

St Anne’s College of Further Education is part of Tullow Community School and plays an integral part in the local and surrounding areas.

The college offers QQI level 5 in office administration and provides local employers with first-class prospective employees with the latest information and technology skills and excellent interpersonal skills. The course is worth 390 points, which gives the student access to most courses at the technological universities.

Work experience is a mandatory part of the course, where students learn all about business and how an office is run. No prior experience is needed to enrol on the course, as all modules start at beginner level.

“This course is for any student who wishes to take a year out before going to university or cannot decide what course to study, or for any person who wants upskill or gain employment in a business environment,” explained Marion.

“We offer a welcoming, friendly approach to any student who enrols on the course and will guide them on their journey in achieving their goals in whatever career or course they wish to pursue,” she added.

Enrolments are now being taken for September 2022. For more information, call 059 9151473 or email [email protected]