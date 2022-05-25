Life-threatening illness floored Carlow artist

A CARLOW woman spent almost a year in hospitals, rehab facilities and a nursing home after a mystery illness left her fighting for her life. Artist Lorraine Fenlon is now on the road to recovery, after being unable to eat, drink, talk properly or walk.

Doctors believe she had a very rare neurological syndrome, although there is no firm diagnosis two years after first becoming unwell.

It was in April 2020 that Lorraine, a busy artist and art teacher, began to feel unwell. Her arms were shaking and she couldn’t hold down any food. “I was like that girl from ***The Exorcist***,” she recalled. “I couldn’t even hold a tablet down.”

Her son Gavin brought her to St Luke’s Hospital, where her health deteriorated. She couldn’t walk properly, suffered from vertigo and experienced an intoxicated-like feeling, which has not fully left her, two years on. Her speech was also impacted. Day after day in hospital, she would vomit.

“It was very scary. When the doctor explained how sick I was, my son and my sister were allowed to visit me – a special exception was made with Covid. I was critically ill. They were quite worried I wouldn’t make it.”

Lorraine stabilised but spent three months in St Luke’s and St Vincent’s. However, within weeks of being discharged, she was back in hospital. Her pupils began to dart around involuntarily and she couldn’t focus her eyes. She was later diagnosed with ocular flutter.

“It’s not very good for an artist, not very good for anyone! I could not read, could not write,” she said.

She was placed on an IV to boost her immune system.

Diagnosis was proving difficult. A neurosurgeon thought it might be OMS (opsoclonus-myoclonus syndrome), an extremely rare neurological condition. “It’s a reaction to a virus, infection or tumour. It would have left my system by the time they checked. They could not find one.”

Following her second stint in St Luke’s, Lorraine was brought to a Carlow rehabilitation facility, but things did not improve. A former member of Carlow Choral Society, Lorraine recalled one day trying to sing along to a Nat King Cole song on the radio. “I tried to sing my favourite song and this croak came out. I was crying. I couldn’t even sing. I was so upset.”

Around this time, St Vincent’s Hospital took over her care and she received treatment from Professor Niall Tubridy (brother of Ryan). The hospital has a great reputation for neurology and she was placed on high doses of steroids. Lorraine has high praise, too, for Dr Seán Riordan, a consultant at St Vincent’s, who was also lauded for never giving up on her.

“If l looked at pages in a book, they merged together and ran around the place. The steroids began to work and by the middle of January I could start practicing my ABCs.”

In January 2021, Lorraine spent two weeks in a nursing home in Dún Laoghaire in order to get an early dose of Covid vaccine as there were fears for her if she contracted the virus. There was further heartache when Lorraine’s older sister Jean passed away from Covid a few weeks later at the age of 62.

“She had been such a creative, talented, vibrant and kind person,” said Lorraine. “As a kid, I looked up to her and she is one of the reasons I turned to art.”

A decisive stage of her treatment began when Lorraine entered the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in March 2021. It was a demanding time, with sessions taking place all day, including physio, social worker, speech and language therapy and occupational therapy.

“I went there in a wheelchair and ten weeks later came out walking,” she said. “They work on you physically, your mind, and try to get you to be as close to the person you were beforehand.”

As a test, Lorraine was cajoled into teaching art to patients. Lorraine couldn’t write, let alone paint, for much of the year. “I was terrified. I had done it before, but could I do it again? I was there for ten weeks and painted every single day. I was so happy … thrilled. I could paint, I could draw.”

Lorraine continues to receive treatment, while her bloods have been sent to the USA for tests. She spent a total of ten months in care facilities from when she first became unwell to when she left the NRH.

At home now in Carlow, Lorraine says that what she has been through only strengthens her passion for art. “It helped save me and it continues to do so,” she said. “I feel I can paint better. The inhibitions every artist has: ‘is that good enough?’ It holds you back big time. Stops you being free. That was gone. I enjoyed it so much.”

Of late, she has been doing small pieces for herself in her home studio as she continues to recuperate and receive treatment. She has donated pieces to the Jack and Jill Foundation fundraiser ‘Incognito’ while she also did a 5km to raise funds for Alone, which was a great achievement.

Before her illness, Lorraine considered herself a shy person. Now, she counts every day as precious. “Let your light shine, you never know what is around the corner,” she said.

Lorraine’s artwork can be found at www.lorrainefenlon.com and on her Facebook and Instagram.