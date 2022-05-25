Gardaí appeal for information on 15 year old girl missing from Carlow town

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Helen McDonnell who was last seen in the Killeshin Road area of County Carlow on Wednesday, 18th May, 2022. Helen is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, dark-brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes. It is not known what Helen was wearing at the time she went missing. Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.