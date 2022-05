James Cox

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with a brawl at Dublin Airport.

Another man was taken to Beaumont Hospital after a fight erupted yesterday evening.

A large number of gardaí and airport police responded to the public order incident in Terminal One.

One man was arrested and detained at Swords Garda Station before later being charged. The man is due to appear before Swords District Court on June 14th.

Footage of the fight has been widely shared on social media.