Revenue uncovers €2.8m worth of cannabis hidden in vegetables at Rosslare Europort

Revenue officers have uncovered cannabis with an estimated value of €2.8 million concealed within a consignment of vegetables at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to Wexford Garda station after the drugs were seized on Wednesday.

The drugs were found when Revenue officers stopped and searched an articulated lorry during routine profiling.

The Spanish registered vehicle had arrived off a ferry from Cherbourg in France.

The 140 kilos of cannabis, hidden in a consignment of vegetables, were found with the help a mobile x-ray scanner.