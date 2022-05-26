Ballyconnell youngsters raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

By Elizabeth Lee

THE wonderful youngsters of Ballyconnell NS raised a very impressive €450 to help their Ukrainian peers and their families when they dressed up in the Ukrainian national colours of yellow and blue and donated to a fund for them.

There was also a collection of non-perishable food, co-ordinated by teacher Fiona Kennedy.

Dylan Thomas, a member of Carlow County Development, which is liaising with the various refugee groups around the county, was delighted to travel to Ballyconnell to pick up the cheque. Principal Mary Dolan presented him with the cheque and Dylan explained to the children the work that was being done with the refugees and how the money they raised will help the Ukrainian children feel welcome in Ireland.