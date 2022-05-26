Carlow kids win top prizes in Texaco art competition

Callum Champan’s piece

John Dowling’s painting of a dog

Oisín Ó hAonghusa winning work

By Elizabeth Lee

THREE Carlow students have won top prizes in this year’s 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

They were Oisín Ó hAonghusa (6) from Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc, Ceatharlach; and John Dowling (8) and Callum Champan (8), both pupils at Árd na Gréine Art Studio, Rathoe.

All were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that final adjudicator Professor Gary Granville said “displayed high levels of skill and creativity”.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running relationship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken connection that dates back to the very first competition in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Carlow and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

From 31 May to 30 June, Belfast’s Royal Ulster Academy of Arts is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s competition. Admission is free and the academy is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 5pm.