Customers urged to book rail tickets early ahead of busy June bank holiday weekend

Commuters are being urged to book their train tickets early ahead of what is anticipated to be the busiest weekend for Irish Rail since the beginning of the pandemic.

The June bank holiday weekend is set to be a hectic one for transport services, with an “an unprecedented number” of major taking place across the country.

From next Thursday, the Bord Bia Bloom festival kicks off in the Phoenix Park and runs until Monday.

Meanwhile, there are several sporting events set to take place, including the Leinster and Munster hurling finals.

🚨 The June weekend is going to be one of our busiest ever Bank Holiday weekends! 🚨 🌸 ⚽️ 🎶 🎭 ❗️You must book Intercity travel in advance. ➡️ Book TODAY at https://t.co/r50m2431AZ @TFIupdates pic.twitter.com/Ux2H8L8WzX — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 26, 2022

The Women’s Mini Marathon and the Cork City Marathon are also scheduled for the same weekend.

Forbidden Fruit, Rise Live, and Wildroots are just a few of many live music and festival events also due to get underway over the June bank holiday weekend.

Amid the jam packed schedule of events, a spokesperson for Irish Rail urged customers to book train tickets early.

“The June weekend really feels like the weekend when the whole country is celebrating a return to better times, with so many sports, cultural and music events taking place.

“We want everyone who travels with us on Intercity services to do so in comfort, so we urge all intending to travel to book immediately: these trains will sell out, and with rail fares now 20 per cent lower following public transport fare cuts in recent weeks, customers will be able to avoid both congestion and higher fuel costs by booking today.”

More than 200,000 customers are expected to travel on Intercity rail services alone.

Irish Rail have said additional services will be operating where possible to maximise capacity and meet the expected demand.

Dart, Dublin Commuter and Cork Commuter services are also expected to see high demand.