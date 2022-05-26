Man charged with attempted deception at a Carlow post office is sent forward for trial

A MAN charged with attempted deception at a Carlow post office was sent forward for trial to the circuit court last week.

Garda Caroline O’Malley served a book of evidence on 40-year-old Declan Haughney of Pollerton Road, Carlow at Wednesday’s sitting of the local district court.

Mr Haughney is charged with one count of attempted theft and one count of attempted deception at Hosey’s post office, Staplestown Road, Carlow on 21 January last.

The defendant was sent forward to the current sittings of Carlow Circuit Court, where he will appear this Tuesday.

Judge Geraldine Carthy gave the defendant an alibi warning that if he wished to rely on an alibi in his evidence he must notify gardaí in writing within 14 days.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty made a Section 56 application for the recordings of garda interviews and sought legal aid to be extended to cover one counsel.

Mr O’Flaherty said there was currently no application for bail.