Added attractions planned for this year’s Tullow Show







By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Show is back with a bang! After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Tullow Agricultural Show will return for 2022 on Sunday 21 August.

Co Carlow’s only agricultural show will take place in its traditional Coppenagh showgrounds and preparations are well underway for the event of the summer.

“Preparations for this year’s show are well under way and we’re very excited about it. It’s been a long two years and I think people are more than eager to get back showing,” said Shane Maher, PRO of Tullow Show.

“Unfortunately, as we had to cancel last year’s show because of the Covid restrictions, we didn’t get to celebrate our 75th anniversary, but we hope to make up for it this year,” he added.

The committee has been busy behind the scenes revamping the schedules in all sections to allow for even more participation in classes – with new sheep-breed classes and an even bigger horse section to name but two.

“To celebrate our 75th anniversary we are delighted to launch our new show logo. We commissioned this from local graphic designer Eva’s Illustrations and we are thrilled with how it turned out,” said Shane.

“We kept the shape of the original tree, which was designed from a tree on our showgrounds, incorporated hands for leaves to represent all the people involved in the show, and the roots signify our founding and past members, who certainly rooted the show in the Co Carlow event calendar,” he said.

“We will be using a blank copy of our new logo for the schools art competition, which will be sent out to primary schools and is available for download from our new website – www.tullowagriculturalshow.com,” added Shane.

The 2022 show promises to have something for all who attend and should not be missed. There will be entertainment, a wide selection of trade stands, food and craft halls, demonstrations, live music, farm and vintage machinery, dancing and, of course, competitions in livestock, equestrian, home and dairy, vegetables, flowers and much, much more.

The show committee would like to take this opportunity to thank their many sponsors, volunteers, exhibitors, trade stands, competitors, judges and stewards for their continuous support over the last two years. They encourage all to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.