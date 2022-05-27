Death notices and funeral announcements

Patrick (Paddy) Branagan

15 St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, in Alabama, US, on May 15th, 2022.

Adored father of Sonny, beloved son of Mary and the late Seamus, cherished brother of Lorraine, Peter, Mary Claire, Thomas, Seamie and Sarah and sadly missed by Sonny’s mother Shannon.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Saturday at 2pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from his home on Sunday at 1.30pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2p.m. Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.